Illinois governor extends stay-at-home order to April 30

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois' governor has extended his statewide stay-at-home order for three weeks as the nation struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday set a new deadline of April 30 for keeping people inside except for essential needs and jobs. So far, the state has reported nearly 6,000 infections and 99 deaths from the coronavirus.
Pritzker initially closed schools and restaurants and bars on March 13, then issued the stay-at-home order a week later. The period was to end April 7, but experts have said the rising number of cases in Illinois won't have reached its peak by then.
Here are the key points from Governor J.B. Pritzker's address:
- The state's disaster proclamation, stay at home order and school closures have been extended to April 30th.
- Patients suffering from COVID-19 are occupying 35% of the state's ICU beds and 42% of the state's ventilators.
- The state is working to get new ventilators or to convert alternative use ventilators
- By 1 p.m. today, 300 inmates are being across the state are being released. These are low-level offenders toward the end of their sentences and pregnant inmates
- Illinois has 937 new cases, with a total of 5,994
- There have been 26 additional deaths, making a total of 99 across the state.
- IDPH sent survey to people 7 days after testing positive for COVID-19, results showed that 48% said they had recovered