Illinois governor extends stay-at-home order to April 30

Each day at 2:30 p.m. the governor of Illinois addresses the state's coronavirus response.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois' governor has extended his statewide stay-at-home order for three weeks as the nation struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday set a new deadline of April 30 for keeping people inside except for essential needs and jobs. So far, the state has reported nearly 6,000 infections and 99 deaths from the coronavirus.

Pritzker initially closed schools and restaurants and bars on March 13, then issued the stay-at-home order a week later. The period was to end April 7, but experts have said the rising number of cases in Illinois won't have reached its peak by then.

Here are the key points from Governor J.B. Pritzker's address: