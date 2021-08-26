Illinois governor announces COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to reinstate an Illinois-wide mask mandate.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to address the state at 10 a.m. regarding COVID-19 mitigations.

According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, the governor is expected to announce a vaccine requirement for teachers who work with all age groups.

Masking mandates are expected to kick back up as well, with a requirement of anyone ages two and up wearing masks inside.

"If we are not able to bring these numbers down... we're going to have to impose significantly greater mitigations," he said.