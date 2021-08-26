Illinois governor announces COVID-19 vaccine requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to address the state at 10 a.m. regarding COVID-19 mitigations.
According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, the governor is expected to announce a vaccine requirement for teachers who work with all age groups.
Masking mandates are expected to kick back up as well, with a requirement of anyone ages two and up wearing masks inside.
The governor gave a heads up on Tuesday, saying mitigations could return if case counts and hospitalizations didn't start to level out.
"If we are not able to bring these numbers down... we're going to have to impose significantly greater mitigations," he said.
In the Quad City area; Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties fall under the warning level. All counties, minus Carroll, are face with high transmission rates.
