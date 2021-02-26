WATCH LIVE: Illinois Gov. Pritzker holds COVID-19 press conference, Feb. 26

Several guests are joining Pritzker's briefing Friday including U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

ILLINOIS, USA — Several guests are joining Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 press conference Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 to announce a community vaccination center in Chicago at the United Center.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are joining Pritzker, updating Illinois on vaccine distribution and the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Federal Emergency Management Administration Region 5 Administrator Kevin Sligh Sr., Cook County Board of Commissioners President Toni Preckwinkle and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are also scheduled to join the briefing at 11:30 a.m.

The United Center has a capacity for 6,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in one day.

The state's vaccine distribution plan entered Phase 1B+ Thursday. Those with high-risk conditions or disabilities are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.