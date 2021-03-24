WATCH: Illinois Gov. Pritzker receives COVID-19 vaccine during press briefing

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference March 24, 2021.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference Wednesday.

The governor noted that more than 5 million Illinois residents have already received a COVID-19 vaccine during the press briefing at the Illinois State Fairgrounds mass vaccination site in Springfield. Pritzker said 66% of the state's 65-years and above population have received a vaccine.

When asked about wearing masks in public, the governor said Illinois needs to reach herd immunity which isn't close to the around 33% of adults in the state who have been vaccinated.

"I'm not asking you to do anything I wouldn't do myself," Pritzker said. "I'm not a doctor, but I trust doctors. These vaccines offer us all the fastest way back to return to normal life."