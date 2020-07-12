Watch: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 briefing, Dec. 7

Leaders with the State of Illinois announced several mobile sites opening up across the state.

On Monday, December 7, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state has seen a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Currently the hospitalizations stand at 14% higher than the peak in the spring.

Governor Pritzker said this means hospitals' ability to handle another surge is tightening.

Referring to upcoming holidays, the governor said "these next four weeks may be the most crucial month of this pandemic."

Mobile Testing Sites

Mobile testing sites are expected to open across the state. Locations and available dates were listed on the State of Illinois' website. Mobile testing sites are expected to open in dozens of counties, including some in the News 8 viewing area: Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Lee, and Mercer Counties.

COVID-19 Numbers

The head of the Illinois Department of Public Health said on Monday there has been a statewide total of 787,573 cases of COVID-19. On this day 90 deaths were reported, making for a total of 13,343 lives lost.

According to the Department of Public Health's website, Monday saw an additional 8,691 new cases.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike said these deaths included people in their 60s and older, as well as a teen and a person in their 20s.

"COVID doesn't just sicken and kill older adults, but can be a deadly disease at all ages," she said.

LaSalle Veterans Home

Governor Pritzker said on Monday 39 of 96 residents' COVID-19 tests came back positive at the LaSalle Veterans Home. Twenty-one of the staff members tested positive for the virus.

The LaSalle Veterans Home has been under investigation since November after an outbreak killed dozens of residents.