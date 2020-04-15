x
Illinois COVID-19 response price tag $174M, records show

A new online database allows taxpayers to see how much the state is spending on fighting the coronavirus.
Credit: AP
Stay at home signs display on fence in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The state of Illinois has reported 1,672 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total number of cases to more than 20,000 since the pandemic began.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois taxpayers can follow the state's spending on thwarting the coronavirus with an online database. 

State comptroller Susana Mendoza debuted the portal Tuesday. It shows that since Gov. JB Pritzker declared the COVID-19 pandemic a state disaster on March 9, officials have spent $174 million on medicine and protective equipment for health care workers to prevent transmission of the potentially deadly virus. 

Spending will be updated daily. 

As of Monday, 868 had died of complications related to COVID-19 among 23,247 cases of coronavirus infection.

To see the financial impact of COVID-19 on Illinois, click here.

