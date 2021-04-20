Illinois community colleges now able to provide free SHIELD tests to state residents

Illinois's community colleges are now able to give free COVID-19 testing via an agreement between the Illinois Department of Public Health and U of I's SHIELD Illinois program.
As of Monday, April 19, the state's community colleges, including local institutions such as Sauk Valley and Black Hawk, have been given access to the University of Illinois's innovative saliva-based test created and distributed by its SHIELD Illinois program.
Colleges will be able to regularly administer tests to their students and staff, as well as set up clinics open to all Illinois residents at no cost.
The agreement is being funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the American Rescue Plan money that state has access to.
"The University of Illinois System is proud to be able to extend covidSHIELD protection across the state using Illinois’ network of community colleges to reach any state resident who wants a test,” U of I System President Tim Killeen said. “The covidSHIELD test is non-invasive and easy to take, and the results are quick and reliable. All of this allows for the type of widespread, regular testing that has made our campuses among the safest places in Illinois since last fall. This broad expansion of our test-and-trace system is just part of the U of I System’s longstanding commitment to Illinois and the public good.”