Illinois community colleges now able to provide free SHIELD tests to state residents

As of Monday, April 19, the state's community colleges, including local institutions such as Sauk Valley and Black Hawk, have been given access to the University of Illinois's innovative saliva-based test created and distributed by its SHIELD Illinois program.

Colleges will be able to regularly administer tests to their students and staff, as well as set up clinics open to all Illinois residents at no cost.

The agreement is being funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the American Rescue Plan money that state has access to.