Illinois casinos to stay closed until further notice

The announcement Thursday marks the third extension of the gambling shutdown. The state’s 10 casinos are estimated to have lost about $100 million.
ILLINOIS, USA — The Illinois Gaming Board has decreed the state’s casinos will remain closed "until further notice” in the state’s continued efforts to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

Illinois’ 36,000 video gambling terminals will also remain dark. 

Gaming board administrator Marcus Fruchter says the agency will consult public health professionals and review conditions gambling will be allowed to resume. 

Gambling in Illinois has been suspended since March 16. 

Fruchter's announcement Thursday marks the third extension of the gambling shutdown. Illinois Casino Gaming Association executive director Tom Swoik estimates the state’s 10 casinos have lost about $100 million. 

