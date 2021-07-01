Vaccine availability is becoming widespread as the state reaches more than 1 million infections statewide.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The State of Illinois has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases.as of Thursday. January 7.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports daily COVID-19 statistics. On By noon on Thursday there were a reported 1,008,045 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic. The day before, IDPH was reporting 999,288 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, there were a confirmed 17,272 deaths in Illinois.

COVID-19 vaccinations are being distributed in phases, now that two companies have approval for use in the United States. Inoculations started with frontline healthcare workers and then became available to residents at long-term care facilities.

Illinois will make COVID-19 vaccinations available to residents age 65 and older in the next inoculation phase. Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave the update Wednesday as Illinois neared 1 million infections. The age is lower than a government advisory panel’s recommendation of 75.

Pritzker says it was lowered to make the process more equitable, citing data showing elderly Black and Latino residents die younger from COVID-19. Currently, workers in health care and long-term facilities are eligible, representing roughly 850,000 people.

The next phase, expected to begin in weeks, includes elderly residents and essential workers. Roughly 3.2 million people will be eligible in that phase.