IL governor says local officials who disobey mitigations are 'responsible' for additional COVID-19 cases

One day before Region 2 resurgence mitigations were set to begin in Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker gave his daily COVID-19 briefing.

"This is far from over so please take extra caution," said Govenor Pritzker, "wear your mask today and every day going forward until we get through this."

His administration encouraged residents on Election Day to use caution when casting their votes, spending as little time at the polls as possible and properly wearing a mask.

Some local officials have said they don't plan to follow mitigation guidelines. Gov. Pritzker said disobeying the rules is the reason COVID-19 spread will continue.

"The fact is that local officials who are not doing the right thing are the ones who are going to be responsible for the rates of infection going through the roof, and our hospitals getting overrun, and people are dying if they don't enforce the rules," said Governor Pritzker. "That is why the rules exist. We didn't make them up."

Region 2 includes the following counties: Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston, and Lasalle.

Increased mitigation efforts include:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

With Region 2's addition to the increased mitigation list, the entire state is now affected.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said 3,594 people were hospitalized overnight with 755 in the ICU.