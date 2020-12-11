Watch: Illinois governor says things must turn around to avoid mandatory stay-at-home order

The entire state is operating under resurgence mitigations, with some under Tier 2.

The entire state of Illinois is operating under resurgence mitigations, and four counties are under Tier 2 guidelines.

A total of 244 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rock Island County on Wednesday. The previous record-high was on Sunday, November 8 with 150 cases.

Both locally and statewide, numbers have been showing an incline.

In his address Thursday, November 12, Governor J.B. Pritzker blamed increased spread on community leaders who are deliberately ignoring doctor-recommended mitigations in their communities.

"If things don't take a turn in the coming days we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay at home order is all that will be left," he said. "With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there. But right now that seems like where we are heading."

He said the best way to prevent the spread is to stay home, wear a mask if you must go out and contact your local mayor to see what they are doing to keep your community safe.