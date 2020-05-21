High school baseball, softball to resume in Iowa on June 1; testing capacity expands

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that school-sponsored activities and learning will be allowed to resume starting Monday, June 1.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that school-sponsored activities and learning will be allowed to resume starting Monday, June 1. Sports are included in this reopening.

School-sponsored activities starting June 1st

Starting June 1, schools across the state have the option to offer in-person academic enrichment programs. The decision of whether or not to take part will be made on the local level.

Precautions will be taken for schools deciding to offer in-person summer programs. These include screening staff and students upon arrival, keeping students distanced, washing hands regularly, and implementing sanitizing and cleaning schedules.

This phase of loosened restrictions advises a limited number of students take part in these summer programs through June.

In addition, high school softball and baseball can resume starting June first.

"As the only state to offer interscholastic baseball and softball, Iowa is leading the nation," said Lebow. She noted that the use of weight rooms and in-person out of season contact for other sports remains on hold until July 1.

Testing

Governor Reynolds said as testing capacity expands in Iowa, the state is seeing a 7.7% positivity rate.

Starting Thursday, May 21, testing is expanding so anyone who thinks they need a test can get one.