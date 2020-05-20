Watch Live: IA gov. gives daily briefing on COVID-19

Governor Kim Reynolds gives her daily briefing, May 20.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to speak at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19, giving an update to the state's COVID-19 pandemic response.

On Friday, May 15, businesses started reopening statewide, with restrictions.

Child care facilities are also running with restrictions; here are the state's guidelines.

Iowans are learning more about the illness related to COVID-19 that impacts children. As of Tuesday, May 19, two cases had popped up in eastern Iowa.

The Center for Disease Control had said the illness is rare, but there are symptoms parents can watch out for like a fever that lasts for more than three days, nausea, rashes, or abdominal pain.