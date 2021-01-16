Hy-Vee offering rapid antigen COVID-19 tests beginning January 18

Beginning Monday, January 18, Hy-Vee will be offering COVID-19 tests that can report back results in as little as 15 minutes.
The grocery store chain will be holding COVID-19 rapid antigen tests with same-day results at more than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations across the Midwest.
The test is for people who want to found out if they have previously had the virus and aren't currently having any symptoms.
Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to choose a location and schedule the test ahead of time.
Tests cost $25 and are available through any normal form of payment, as well as health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA).
The test consists of pricking the finger to collect a small blood sample, which Hy-Vee pharmacists will analyze, then sending the results by e-mail.
An antibody test can show whether a patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus in the past. Antibodies are proteins a person’s body makes to fight infections. The rapid antibody test will help assess if patients have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19. The rapid antibody test does not show if a patient has a current infection, because it can take 1-3 weeks after infection to make antibodies. The rapid antibody test cannot be used to diagnose current infection.