Hy-Vee offering rapid antigen COVID-19 tests beginning January 18

Starting on Monday, Hy-Vee will be able to test to see if you've previously been infected with COVID-19 and get results in as little as 15 minutes.

Beginning Monday, January 18, Hy-Vee will be offering COVID-19 tests that can report back results in as little as 15 minutes.

The grocery store chain will be holding COVID-19 rapid antigen tests with same-day results at more than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations across the Midwest.

The test is for people who want to found out if they have previously had the virus and aren't currently having any symptoms.

Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to choose a location and schedule the test ahead of time.

Tests cost $25 and are available through any normal form of payment, as well as health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA).

The test consists of pricking the finger to collect a small blood sample, which Hy-Vee pharmacists will analyze, then sending the results by e-mail.