Hy-Vee offering COVID-19 antigen tests beginning Dec. 10

The grocery store chain will be rolling out drive-thru testing locations over the next two weeks.

Hy-Vee announced in a Monday, December 9 press release that it is rolling out antigen COVID-19 tests across 47 Midwestern locations.

Beginning Tuesday, December 10, the grocery store chain will begin offering drive-up testing locations at 18 locations, with the remaining stores getting tests over the course of two weeks.

Testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for mask-wearing patients who have symptoms or are asymptomatic, but have been recently exposed. The cost will vary across locations.