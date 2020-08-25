Hy-Vee will give free COVID-19 tests at several locations, including Davenport

Hy-Vee is starting COVID-19 testing at 11 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hy-Vee is starting COVID-19 testing at 11 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region.

Officials say the tests are free and will be administered at Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thrus.

Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site, and appointment time.

The COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth and are offered at the following Hy-Vee pharmacy locations:

Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, IA 50049 Cherokee Hy-Vee, 1300 N. 2nd St., Cherokee, IA 51012 Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA 52807 Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. 1st Ave., Iowa City, IA 52245 West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266 West Circle Hy-Vee, 4221 W. Circle Drive, Rochester, MN 55901 Maple Grove Hy-Vee, 18755 70th Way N., Maple Grove, MN 55311 Barry Road Hy-Vee, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., Kansas City, MO 64151 Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee, 2700 W. 10th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57104 Omaha Hy-Vee Drugstore, 8404 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112 O Street Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510

Each location is offering testing windows from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.*