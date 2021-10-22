Hy-Vee to offer COVID-19 booster shots beginning Friday

The free Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

The FDA and CDC says booster doses are recommended for Moderna vaccine recipients at least 6 months after their second vaccine dose. This impacts those who are in long-term care facilities, people who are 65-years-old and older, and people who are at least 18-years-old and have underlying medical conditions. Additionally, this impacts people 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to work setting.

The FDA and CDC also recommend a booster dose for all Janssen vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least 2 months after their first vaccine dose.

You can schedule your COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Hy-Vee says the booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC says people can mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines for boosters.

Currently, the Moderna vaccine primary series (doses 1 and 2) is authorized for individuals 18 years of age and older. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine should be administered at least 28 days after the first dose. A booster dose of the Moderna vaccine should be administered at least 6 months after the second dose.

Currently, the Janssen (J&) primary dose is authorized for individuals 18 years of age and older. A booster dose of the J&J vaccine should be administered at least 2 months after the primary dose.

Hy-Vee says it is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card.

Masks are required.