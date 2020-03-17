Hy-Vee shortens hours to allow time for cleaning, restocking

Hy-Vee Stores will be moving to a 12-hour day starting Wednesday, March 18. The stores' new hours will be from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Hy-Vee Stores will be moving to a 12-hour day starting Wednesday, March 18. The stores' new hours will be from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

This comes in response to efforts of slow the spread of coronavirus.

A spokesperson from Hy-Vee said the shortened hours will allow staff time to clean and sanitize their stores as well as restock. An added benefit to shorter hours is giving employees more time to care for their loved ones.

Dining areas at Hy-Vee are closed, but food service areas will remain open for carry-out only. The stores' bars are also closed.

Hy-Vee Convenience stores will remain at their normal operating hours.

It is expected that Hy-Vee's Aisles Online services will be more busy than usual. Deliveries going forward will be made by third-party partners to free up staff to pack orders and to attend to other in-store needs.