Hy-Vee lifts mask mandate for vaccinated customers and employees

Those who have finished their COVID-19 vaccination process do not have to wear masks inside the grocery chain effective immediately.

Grocery store chain Hy-Vee has announced that customers and employees who have fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are freed from the store's mask mandate effective Tuesday, May 18.

The chain is following CDC guidance stating that the fully vaccinated do not need to continue wearing masks, while strongly recommending that unvaccinated customers continue to do so.

However, Hy-Vee's mandate lifting does not override local ordinances that continue to require masks. Also, unvaccinated employees are required to keep their masks on.