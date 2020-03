The foodbank will continue to serve 23 area counties as household incomes waver and habits temporarily change.

The River Bend Foodbank is working to distribute food to the Quad Cities and surrounding areas during this unstable time as the community works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The food bank is in need of monetary donation, not food donations, in order to maintain their work.

As it states on their website, the food bank's vision is to have a "hunger-free Iowa and Illinois."