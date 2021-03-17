How to get help in scheduling a vaccine appointment

Here is a resource for places you can call to help with finding opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

With so much information surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and where to get them, some people may need a little extra help with finding an opportunity that works for them.

Various local and governmental organizations have created call centers for the public to call in and receive help with finding vaccine appoints, especially those without access to online services.

We're keeping a list of available call centers and resources here for easy access.

Illinois Department of Public Health: The state of Illinois has recently launched a call center to help this with difficulty accessing or inability to access online vaccine appointment services. Agents will help callers navigate registration sites, or even makes appointments for the caller if they do not have online access.

The call center is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight, and can be reached at the number 833-621-1284.

Iowa Department of Public Health: Residents contact their local Agency on Aging assist older, home-bound Iowans with finding vaccine appointments. You can visit www.IowaAging.gov or call 1-866-468-7877 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

CASI: The Quad Cities senior center has a line open to help residents who fall under the current vaccination parameters find appointments. The number is 563-386-7477, and if you get voicemail, leave a voicemail at extension 230.

Alternatives: The Moline-based nonprofit has a call line available to help people with digital problems find appointments. Due to high demand, calling the number will put you on a waiting list, which is prioritized by the age of the customer, until a volunteer is available to help.