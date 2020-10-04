How Iowa leaders are asking medical staff to deal with PPE shortage

A PPE Shortage Order aims to extend the use of materials like face masks and gowns amid the shortage.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa regulators have ordered health care providers to extend the use of their face masks, use washable gowns and shorten hospital stays for some coronavirus patients.

Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter says an emergency order directs providers on what they should do if they cannot get enough face masks, shields and gowns to provide standard care.