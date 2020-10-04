x
How Iowa leaders are asking medical staff to deal with PPE shortage

A PPE Shortage Order aims to extend the use of materials like face masks and gowns amid the shortage.
Credit: Getty Images
Personal protective equipment (PPE) awaits health workers at a drive-thru testing center for coronavirus at Lehman College on March 28, 2020 in the Bronx, New York City. The center, opened March 23 at Lehman College, can test up to 500 people per day for COVID-19. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa regulators have ordered health care providers to extend the use of their face masks, use washable gowns and shorten hospital stays for some coronavirus patients. 

Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter says an emergency order directs providers on what they should do if they cannot get enough face masks, shields and gowns to provide standard care. 

If they face shortages, providers are directed to use face masks that have expired, not change them for each patient encounter, use washable gowns and shorten hospital stays for coronavirus patients.

