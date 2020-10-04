How Iowa leaders are asking medical staff to deal with PPE shortage

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa regulators have ordered health care providers to extend the use of their face masks, use washable gowns and shorten hospital stays for some coronavirus patients.
Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter says an emergency order directs providers on what they should do if they cannot get enough face masks, shields and gowns to provide standard care.
If they face shortages, providers are directed to use face masks that have expired, not change them for each patient encounter, use washable gowns and shorten hospital stays for coronavirus patients.