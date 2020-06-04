How a text can help QC organizations fight COVID-19

Donate during a community-wide event to help the community respond to the pandemic.

During a 24-hour event to support the response to COVID-19, you can contribute to a Quad Cities-based fund that will help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation date is Monday, April 6. You can either donate online here, or text UniteQC to 41444.

The money will go to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the QC Community Foundation, which was activated in March.

As of 7:45 a.m. on Monday, $5,203 had been raised in the 24-hour donation event. The first $150,000 contributed on this day will be matched.

The fund is supported by the Community Foundation, United Way of the Quad Cities and the Regional Development Authority.

You can also donate by mail with checks made out to the "Quad Cities Community Foundation"