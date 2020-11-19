How a Moline gym is prepping for Tier 3 mitigations across Illinois

A Moline gym says it's prepared for the new COVID-19 mitigations being placed across the state in Illinois.

Tier 3 mitigations begin all over Illinois starting Friday, November 20. Among the added restrictions, gyms will have to start operating at 25%. In addition, there will be no fitness group classes.

The Two Rivers YMCA has already added room to space out equipment. They also added a way to make a reservation for your gym time.

"Giving value to our members as well as serving the community is a high priority for us so making sure we can still do those things in a safe environment is critical," said Anika Martin with Two Rivers YMCA.