Hotel in Davenport offers free stay to first responders starting April 20

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hotel Blackhawk has agreed to assist area healthcare workers and first responders with free housing.

Starting Monday, April 20, Hotel Blackhawk will offer free rooms to healthcare workers and first responders in the area.

County Supervisor Ken Croken said the hotel is opening up one specific floor to these front-line guests and are designating an elevator for their use.

"We want to show our support by providing these heroes with a safe haven to rest when not on duty without exposing their own families to possible infection,” said Sales Director Nick Cox in a news release.

The offer is available between April 20 and May 14.