Hospitals in Iowa’s 2nd-largest city limiting procedures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Hospitals in Iowa’s second-largest city are limiting elective procedures because of increased numbers of patients driven partly by a surge in COVID-19 admissions.

Both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center confirmed Friday their facilities are preserving capacity because of high patient counts in recent weeks, The Cedar Falls Gazette reports.

Cedar Rapids hospitals had not delayed or postponed elective surgeries and procedures since last fall.

St. Luke’s is limiting surgeries that require a hospital stay to 10 per day.

“We continue to assess the situation daily as it remains a very fluid situation,” St. Luke’s spokeswoman Sarah Corizzo said in an email.

Mercy also is temporarily reducing the number of elective procedures that require hospital stays after surgery, officials confirmed.

“It is a day-to-day decision based on census and affects only procedures that do not need to be done within the next four to six weeks,” Mercy spokesman Mark Wehr said in an email.