Hospitalization rates in both Quad City counties remain high, worrying doctors

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Covid-19 hospitalization rates in Scott County have been averaging about 20 patients over the past several weeks and with flu season on its way, local health care providers worry things like ICU beds and ventilators could become in short supply.

Doctors say it is their biggest fear as we get closer to the winter months.



In August alone there were 11 COVID-19 related deaths in Scott County.

That number is the same as the previous four months combined.

Doctor Kaur says this is concerning because in previous months there were spikes that went back down to 2 or 3 people. But in the past couple of weeks, that number has stayed consistently in the twenties.

Doctor Kaur says, “We have seen that lower number and I think if we take all the precautions we can see that again.”

In Rock Island County, hospitalizations have been on a steady rise for the past two weeks.

Doctor Kaur works for Unity Point Hospital, and at the other major hospital in the Quad Cities, Doctor Motwoni says he is seeing similar rises in hospitalizations at Genesis.

“Even a higher number of patients in the ICU in the last week or so.”



While doctors say they have enough resources to treat all COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients right now, if hospitalizations keep going up that might not be the case.



Doctor Motwoni says that he believes the hospitalizations that he is seeing show how much we need to be following state guidelines.

“What is happening in the hospital is a reflection of what is happening in the community.”



Doctor Kaur says that if everyone wears masks and keeps social distancing then we might have an easier flu season.

“Maybe flu might be forgiving for us. Unless we take it seriously the system can be overwhelmed.”



Doctor Kaur reminds us that COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, a daunting warning of what may lie ahead as winter creeps closer.



“Covid-19 is going to stay with us this winter and unless we take the precautions there is no end for it.”

Doctors are urging everyone to get a flu shot this year and say you can start now.