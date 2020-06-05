Hog farmers crippling under the pressure

Farm Aid says the mental stress is destroying america's hog producers

JOY, Ill. — The nations hog farmers are facing their hardest decision yet. After spending more than four decades raising pigs on his joy property, hog farmer Dennis Biddle is facing the toughest decision in his farming career.

"At a certain point we have no room left on the farms and if they don't go to market the only option is euthanization and that's not what we want to do," says Dennis.

Dennis owns more than 2000 pigs. Pigs he usually sells to Tyson's or Smithfield's. The closure of these two plants, because of COVID-19, is crippling the second generation farmer.

"We're up to 9000 pigs that have not gone to market because of these two plant shutdowns."

Three million pigs nationwide may have to be euthanized, that equates to 405 million dollars.

Over the next two weeks Dennis well have to decide whether he euthanizes 9000 of his pigs.

The number of calls to the Farm Aid hotline is rapidly increasing. Jennifer Fahy says the numbers may be up 100 fold on last year.

"We're seeing more farmers reach out and saying "we're stressed" and I just need someone to talk to."

Psychologists like Dr. Carl Vincent says farmers are at greater risk of alcoholism, addiction, depression and suicide.

"When farmers hit such a hard time it is a particular assault on their identity and pride," says Dr Vincent.

Senator Grassley is pushing mental health services be provided to hog farmers euthanizing pigs.

"There's a hesitancy to talk about mental health issues and one of the problems is trying to get these problems out in the open and that's what we're trying to do," he said.

Dennis says killing pigs is the absolute last resort.

"We look at it every week, and ask if it's going to be this week or can we hold off for one more week with more hope ."