Hog farmers slapped a massive blow

Hog farmers nationwide could loose a collective $5 billion

WALCOTT, Iowa — America's pork industry is facing a financial disaster. Hog values are plummeting and the industry is in crisis mode.

Hog farmer Robb Ewoldt says, "The light at the end of the tunnel, we're just not seeing it."

Hog prices have dropped tremendously and it's threatening Mike Paustian's livelihood, along with thousands of other hog farmers across America.

Mike says his number one concern is the animals, but with temporary closures of pork packing plants like the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction, producers are being forced to hold on to pigs. Thus creating a backlog in the system.

"When we have a disruption like this that slows down the movement of pigs off the farm, those pigs don't stop growing. They're gaining weight the whole time," says Mike.

Pigs grow very quickly, by the time they are six-months old they will weigh in at a whopping 280 pounds. Farmers say there's no way to put the brakes on them.

Other producers say its costing them more to feed the pigs than the price they receive.

"We're seeing a significant impact on the hog industry because of the corona virus," says Robb.

After two challenging years for these farmers, economists like Lee Schulz predicted this would be a profitable one.

"Compared to about a year ago its a 40% drop and that's direct drop in value to the producers," he said.

COVID-19 broke the link in the supply chain, sending the industry into a tailspin, with farmers now expected to loose $37 per hog.

And unlike grain, you can't store livestock.

"I stopped saying things couldn't get any worse last year, and they still got worse," said Robb.