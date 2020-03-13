Here is the breakdown of which schools are closing due to coronavirus concerns

Some are schools and school districts may cancelling, suspending, or digitizing their classes to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Illinois school districts - Governor Pritzker has informed all Illinois school distrcits that schools will be closed from Tuesday, March 17th to Monday, March 30th. Some districts may be developing remote learning plans and will notify parents with details.
Iowa school districts - During a press briefing, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds did not announce a state-wide closure of schools, instead saying that districts will be following safety guidelines from the Departments of Education and Public Health.