Here are the are QC-area K-12 schools closing due to coronavirus concerns

Check back here at this running list of school classes that are being canceled.

Some are schools and school districts may cancelling, suspending, or digitizing their classes to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Illinois school districts - Governor Pritzker has informed all Illinois school distrcits that schools will be closed from Tuesday, March 17th to Monday, March 30th. Some districts may be developing remote learning plans and will notify parents with details.

St. Anne School, Dixon - The school, as well as all Rockford Diocese Schools, will be closed until March 30th. On-going re-assessment will take place and further updates will be posted when appropriate.