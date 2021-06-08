Only one Illinois county has kept a low COVID transmission rate, and it's in our area

Henderson County, which is south of the Quad Cities, has a population of less than 7,000. Their vaccination rate - 36%.

HENDERSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS, Ill. — In the entire state of Illinois, only one county currently has what's considered a "low" COVID-19 transmission rate. As of Friday, August 6 Henderson County had a positivity rate of 0%.

The county, which is south of the Quad Cities, has a population of less than 7,000. Their vaccination rate - 36%.

Henderson County Health Department Administrator Angela Meyers said she's proud of how the county has maintained a low positivity rate and how people in the area continue to get tested.

"People do try to keep their distance, at least three feet. And hopefully part of it is if they feel sick their staying home," said Meyers. "It think a lot of the reason is we have no big industry."

Still, she said she's disappointed in their low vaccination rate and the small turnouts at their clinics.

"Total of 13 kids, kind of disappointing," Meyers said. "But, little by little, we are getting just a few every Wednesday and we're just counting and ticking off those numbers."

The health department holds vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with no appointment necessary.

But even without vaccinations, the community hopes this low transmission rate will continue. One bar owner in Oquawka said business has been booming as of late.

"I think they feel safe, because business is really, really good," said Terri Silberer, owner of TS18 Bar. Still, she has doubts.

"I'm concerned, there's rumors going around that something's going to happen. But we're going to just take one day at a time," said Silberer.

The Health Department Administrator said because the county is small it would only take one or two people to drive up the positivity rate, growing concerns for the upcoming school year.

"I'm hoping that we don't have a surge this fall, when school starts especially. You know, the kids need to be in school," said Meyers.

But Meyers is hopeful the town can grow their vaccine numbers, one person at time.