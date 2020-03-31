Healthcare workers speak from the frontlines

Healthcare workers across the country are working tirelessly in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — They are the heroes battling COVID-19 on the frontlines.

Dr Daniel Arnold says, "Like everyone out there, we're experiencing the same anxiety."

"Right now on the frontlines we are still trying to we are still trying to figure out what the typical COVID patient looks like."

A 20-year veteran, Dr Arnold works in urgent care, he faces the fear of uncertainty everyday.

"We have the same concerns about ourselves. Are we going to be sick? Are we going to succumb to this? Are our loved ones going to be sick? Are they going to have issues with this?"

And they're not only scared for themselves, but their parents and their families.

"We have providers that are living separate from their families."

Frontline nurses and doctors around the world have become one of the most powerful symbols in fighting this pandemic. Pictures of bruised faces have gone viral, and many say they are suffering from stress and exhaustion. Yet here they are everyday, working to save those they can and comforting those they cannot.

RN Pam Prince says nurses do worry, but it's ok to show emotion.

"We're scared just like the public... We're scared to bring it back to our family and give it to them," says Pam.

The supply for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a great concern.

"These are hair ties that people made. People make masks and drop them off," said Pam.

Dr Arnold says the pandemic changed his world in a matter of days.

"We are trying to triage the patients as best as possible trying to keep the sick patients away from our well patients. And then those risk patients we are trying to identify where in that risk category they are.

He expects it will get much worse before it gets better.

"It feels like we are experiencing the calm before the storm."