Health officials fear COVID-19 case numbers could drastically increase.

Large gatherings along with people not wearing masks and not social distancing over the Labor Day weekend could see a spike in cases.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The United States is reaching more than two-million positive COVID-19 cases. Health officials say they saw similar patterns of case increases following both Memorial Day and July 4th holiday.

Perfect weather, for the long weekend.

"I was working over here in Davenport so I said lets get together before I head back to Illinois," said John Mutum.

Like many, long-time friends Tim Hagedorn and John Mutum have been cooped up for months. So today the duo, surrounded by geese and ducks, embraced the lovely weather at Vanderveer Park in Davenport.

"I think if you are going to be in close quarters with other people you should take all precautions, but I do not fear being outside," said Tim.

While John says, "I wash my hands, I wear a mask at work. So I am not really that worried about it."

Healthcare professionals warn residents in Illinois and Iowa to remain vigilant and take precautions, after both states saw a spike in COVID cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says, "We don't want to see a repeat of the surges that we have seen following the holiday weekends. We don't want to see a surge."

Mother of four, Promise Brown says her kids need fresh air.

"For your immune system to build you got to come outside and get all the germs and bacteria ya know," says Promise.