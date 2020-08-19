Health Department expecting families at testing site as school restarts

With more in-person contact happening the Health Department worries about an increase in cases.

MOLINE, Illinois — A new COVID-19 testing site is open in Moline at the Tax Slayer Center and the health department is expecting to see more families as schools start to reopen.

Slowly but surely cars in line at the Tax Slayer Center work their way to the front of the COVID-19 testing line.

Shelly Swanson came from Hampton to get tested.

Shelley says, “Just making sure that I am safe to be around my grand kids.”

Her grand kids are going back to school and it makes her nervous.

Shelley saying, “They can bring it back and spread it without even knowing they have it.”

The Rock Island County Health Department is also concerned about kids heading back to class.

Health officials say they've seen more younger kids getting tested recently.

“We definitely have that fear with more exposure. Some schools are choosing to be half virtual, half in person and anytime you are in a larger group you run a risk of catching it.”

Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill urges families that do have one person with symptoms to get the whole family tested.

“It`s really hard to isolate within the same home. So anyone who is a positive or a probable case we count the entire family as a probable case. Remember not everyone knows that they have it. The symptoms are very vague.”

Donna Murphy is getting tested because she worries about her granddaughter who's a teacher.

Donna saying, “She`s had a baby while they were off and she`s going to be just a year-old next month. So yeah, we worry a lot about that too.”

The county health department has worked with schools to provide guidance for welcoming students back.

They say to stop the probability of bringing the virus home wear a mask and wash your hands.

“If they have been told that they have been exposed by being a close contact they absolutely must get tested.”