Have kids at home? Color pictures and write letters to St. Anthony's nursing home

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is asking for a little support from the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The center has restricted visitors to prevent possible contamination and wants to help spread a little joy among their residents who can no longer see loved ones.

St. Anthony's put out a call on Facebook asking for children who are out of school to color pictures or write letters to their residents and mail them to the nursing home.