x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

WQAD.com

coronavirus

Have kids at home? Color pictures and write letters to St. Anthony's nursing home

The center has restricted visitors to prevent possible contamination and wants to help spread a little joy among their residents who can no longer see loved ones.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is asking for a little support from the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The center has restricted visitors to prevent possible contamination and wants to help spread a little joy among their residents who can no longer see loved ones. 

St. Anthony's put out a call on Facebook asking for children who are out of school to color pictures or write letters to their residents and mail them to the nursing home.

Those interested can mail letters to 767 30th Street Rock Island, Illinois.

RELATED: Here's what's canceled due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Here is the breakdown of which schools are closing due to coronavirus concerns