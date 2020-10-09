Vote: How should 'Trick-or-Treating' be handled in 2020?

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted many events and changed the way holidays are celebrated.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the next big question is how to handle Trick-or-Treating in 2020.

The City of Los Angeles, for example, has flip-flopped on its decision, according to CNN. Initially Trick-or-Treating was banned, but then the guidance was changed, simply advising against the tradition.

"We are recommending that trick-or-treating not happen this year," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County's public health director. "It's just not sensible in a pandemic," she said.

In the Quad Cities area, the Muscatine City Council planned to hold a discussion on Trick-or-Treating at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 10.

According to a report by The Hill, dozens of members of Congress are urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide guidance regarding Halloween celebrations. U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis, who represents Illinois' 13th District is among that group.