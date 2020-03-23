Hairdressers forced to supplement income

Salon owners say they have to find other ways to generate an income because of COVID-19.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hair dressers and barbers work with their hands everyday. Their fingers are their money makers. But they've been forced to close.

Salon owners say they have to find other ways to generate an income because of COVID-19.

Monday is usually salon owners Cameron Kepford and Ramiro Corrales busiest day.

Orders from Gov. Kim Reynolds means Haus of Heir must remain closed.

Cameron says, "It's really quite devastating. Not only to our business but the industry as a whole. We are on a complete shutdown."

So to generate an income they are personally delivering clients products.

"Technically we can't touch anyone right now. So what we're doing is having our clients support us by buying gift cards. So when we can open again we can get them right in," says Cameron.

The duo are also conducting virtual hair consultations.

Meanwhile over at Salon Halo, 30 employees are left without work.They're now filing for unemployment or relying on their savings.

Manager Susan Holyoak says, "All of our stylists rely on commission, so without having clients in their chair they're loosing money."

Salon Halo is offering curb side pick up.