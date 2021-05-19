Graduating nursing student describes the ups and downs of educational experience during the pandemic

Graduating student, Taylor Heppner worked as a CNA while going to school and saw the effects the pandemic both in the classroom and at work.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The next generation of Healthcare workers graduate from Trinity College of Nursing Wednesday. The pandemic changed the way the students were taught and ultimately how they will carry on in their careers for years to come.

In all about 40 students will graduate Wednesday, with their respective degrees. Either a Bachelors of Science and Nursing, Masters of Science and Nursing or Radiology degrees.

Taylor Heppner a Quad Cities native is graduating with her Master's degree and said while the first year was relatively normal in terms of how things were handled in the hospital setting, that all changed once the pandemic took its toll. Heppner said that once shutdowns took place she, like many healthcare workers did what they could to fill in the gaps for people wanting to be at the hospital or long-term care facility to see their family or friends. But there were limitations, "As a nurse you can only give people so much of your time because you are taking care of so many other people" Heppner said. But Heppner said they would be with people, singing with them, hold their hands, invite their family to wave through windows, and set up calls for people and their families around the clock.

Trinity College of Nursing will host their graduation in person for graduates but will also be streamed online through their Facebook page (linked below) at 5:45pm CT on May 19th.

Trinity College of Nursing Chancellor, Tracy Poelvoorde says she's proud of the resilience of each of the graduating students, and hopes that next semester will be back to somewhat of a normal environment. Saying the school is still looking to determine how they will handle masks. But says, social distancing will be required and in situations where it's not possible she foresees masks being used to fill in those gaps.