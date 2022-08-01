Reynolds is among 17 governors pushing to end vaccine mandate for international travelers

She joins 16 other Republican governors asking Biden to take action to "allow our country to return to normal."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — There are 17 Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to lift the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for international travelers coming into the U.S.

The governors from the following states were a part of the letter: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming.

In a letter, the governors said, "The lifting of mask mandates and testing requirements for air travel were steps in the right direction ... Now, you should end the requirement that all non-U.S. citizen travelers entering the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19."

Current travel restrictions require all non-immigrant, non-U.S. citizen air travelers to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the U.S. This requirement does not apply to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, U.S. lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders) or immigrants.

There are some limitations according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates:

- Children under 18.

- People who are medically unable to receive the vaccine.

- Emergency travelers who do not have timely access to a vaccine.

Find out more about the exceptions and waivers by clicking here.

According to the letter from the group of Republican governors, they believe the country should join the 72 other countries that have dropped all COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements for travelers.