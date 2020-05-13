Illinois reports largest one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths

Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health said testing capability is growing statewide, and essential workers are encouraged to get tested.

Governor J.B. Pritzker most recently announced a new initiative to keep infrastructure projects in place. It's part of "Rebuild Illinois" and is giving $25 million to shovel-ready projects. Priority is being given to under-served areas and projects in opportunity zones.

On Tuesday, Illinois reported its highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period. Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health said this high number was due to a higher number of tests being administered.

Here are the key points from the address:

Dr. Ezike said 1,677 new cases were confirmed, totaling 84,698 cases. There have been 3,792 deaths total in the state; 192 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the largest one-day increase in deaths reported so far.

Dr. Ezike said testing capacity is growing statewide. Essential workers and frontline workers as well as people with chronic health conditions are urged to get tested. There are 250 testing locations across the state.

With more tests available, Dr. Ezike said more positive results are to be expected.