Gov. Pritzker details contact tracing plans and misdemeanor rules

Governor Pritzker's May 18th briefing covered a wide range of topics.

Governor Pritkzer spoke largely about contact tracing, gave the medical update, and answered questions on a variety of topics in his May 18th briefing.

Pritzker first talked about the growth of the contract tracing program since the beginning of the outbreak, and how it works.

Contact tracers interview patients who tested positive to determine who they came in contact with in the time recently before they were diagnosed with the virus. If anyone was in close proximity for a significant time, those individuals would be notified that they had been exposed to someone who has the virus. Contacts are given resources to help them keep others around them safe and monitor their own health.

IDPH then provided the medical update. Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 2294 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 96,485 cases. The virus has now reached 100 of Illinois's 102 counties. Ezike also confirmed 59 additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,234.