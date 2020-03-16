Governor of Iowa to give daily briefing on coronavirus

Governor Kim Reynolds is set to speak to the state starting at 4:30 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to give a daily briefing at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16 about the latest coronavirus updates.

As of Sunday, Governor Reynolds recommended that schools across the state close for four weeks. This recommendation came after more cases of the virus popped up in the state.

The recommendation is similar to Illinois' mandatory shutdown of K-12 schools across the state. That closure is set to go from March 17 through March 30.