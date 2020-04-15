Governor: Nearly half of Iowa COVID-19 deaths are related to outbreaks at long-term care facilities

Governor Kim Reynolds gives a daily briefing on how COVID-19 has impacted the State of Iowa.

Here are the key points from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' address on Wednesday, April 15:

96 new cases, making for a total of 1,995 cases in 82 counties

Four more people have died due to COVID-19; one elderly adult in Polk County, one elderly adult in Clayton County, one older adult in Allamakee County, and one older adult in Johnson County

There have been a total of 53 deaths in Iowa

908 patients, or 46%, have recovered

There are 3,048 tests available at the state hygienic lab

Governor Reynolds said an additional outbreak has been identified at Wilton Retirement Community in Muscatine County. This is one of seven total outbreaks identified at Iowa's long-term care facilities.

49% of deaths in Iowa have been related to outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

Tests are being sent to the Wilton Retirement Center by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

An additional 900 tests are going to the Tyson Foods plant in Louisa County, said Governor Reynolds. This is in addition to 200 tests that were sent during the week of April 6.