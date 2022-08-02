Pritzker will announce relaxed COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday

Pritzker on Wednesday afternoon will announce an ease on indoor mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker's plans to unmask Illinois and loosen COVID-19 restrictions across the state will be unveiled during a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

During the news conference, Pritzker will share plans to roll back indoor mask mandates by March 1 in some locations, according to ABC7 Chicago. The changes will impact malls, restaurants, bars and businesses, but they will not impact schools because those are governed by a separate mandate.

During Pritzker's Tuesday, Feb. 8 visit to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, he said restrictions on the pandemic would soon ease, as the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have decreased.

"(Hospitalizations) are significantly down. That's really the metric we're watching," Pritzker said. "I'm really pleased with the direction. I'm pleased with the fact that we are nearly one-third of where we where when we were at our peak."

In a Facebook post, State Rep. Toni McCombie, R-Savanna, said an update will be given at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Earlier this week, the Illinois attorney general appealed a Sangamon County judge's decision to temporarily block emergency face mask mandates for 145 Illinois school districts.