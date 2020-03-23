Governor J.B. Pritzker gives daily briefing March 23, three more COVID-19 related deaths announced

The total number of cases as of Monday, March 23 has reached 1,285 in Illinois. The need for personal protective equipment rises.

As of Monday, March 23, a total of 12 people in Illinois have died of COVID-19. The number of cases has risen to 1,285 in 31 counties across the state.

At the conference, the need for personal protective equipment was highlighted. First responders, doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are seeing a rising need for gloves, masks, gowns and other equipment to protect themselves.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state was working to ramp up production of this equipment.