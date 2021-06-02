Gov. Reynolds signs proclamation relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation ending many COVID-19 restrictions at the state level.
The February 5 declaration covers a wide range of regulations previously put in place to slow the spread of the virus in public settings.
The order removes the limited state-level mask mandates, which includes those spending 15 minutes or more indoors within 6 feet of people not from their household, and mask requirements for state buildings and certain businesses.
Reynolds also lifted restrictions on gathering sizes, namely capacity limits for businesses.
While the order lifts many hard restrictions, the text does recommend Iowans to continue to follow health guidelines to protect high-risk residents.
You can red the full text of the declaration here.