Gov. Reynolds signs proclamation relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

Among other things, the order ends restrictions on gatherings and ends mask mandates, while still encouraging Iowans to follow safety guidelines.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation ending many COVID-19 restrictions at the state level.

The order removes the limited state-level mask mandates, which includes those spending 15 minutes or more indoors within 6 feet of people not from their household, and mask requirements for state buildings and certain businesses.

Reynolds also lifted restrictions on gathering sizes, namely capacity limits for businesses.

While the order lifts many hard restrictions, the text does recommend Iowans to continue to follow health guidelines to protect high-risk residents.