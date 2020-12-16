Gov. Reynolds holds COVID-19 press conference

Iowa Gov. Reynolds is holding her first COVID-19 press conference a week after extending coronavirus restrictions across the state.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding her first COVID-19 press conference a week after extending coronavirus restrictions across the state.

The press conference also comes after Reynolds announced the state is returning $21 million of federal coronavirus aid money it planned to spend on upgrading state information technology systems and is allocating $10 million to pay the salaries of state police officers.

"I encourage you to celebrate but celebrate responsibly," Reynolds said about the holiday season. "We've seen the positive effects of gathering in small groups can have."

Watch live here:

The governor said she hopes to allocate the $21 million in funding by the end of the year.