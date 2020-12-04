Gov. Pritzker shares hopeful thoughts and data on Easter Sunday briefing

The Illinois governor shared bits of information that make him hopeful that better days may be nearing.

In a shorter-than-usual rendition of his daily briefings, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker shared some tidbits of data that give him some hope that the worst days of the pandemic may be over soon.

Pritzker began the briefing by Apple and CEO Tim Cook for a delivery of 100,000 N95 masks over the weekend.

He then took the lighter opportunity to remind people to fill out the 2020 census form at 2020census.gov, noting the importance of state turnout, which, when high, secures the state more funding and representation in Congress. He said that Illinois currently ranks 8th out of 50 states in response rate.

In the medical update, Pritzker confirmed 1,672 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 new deaths. The totals are now at 20,852 cases and 720 deaths. The virus is now in 86 of Illinois's 102 counties.

Even with these figures, Pritzker wanted to note pieces of data that show good signs. Pritzker said that almost 8,000 tests had been performed in the previous 24 hours, a new high for the state. He also notes that the 6-day low in the death toll and the stabilizing rate of positive tests even when test has increased are new pieces of evidence that the goal of "flattening the curve" may be starting to occur.