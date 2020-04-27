Gov. Pritzker: Schools should prepare for more e-learning and 10,000 daily test goal met

A summary of the April 27 update

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — According to the state, 45,883 tests have come back positive with 1,983 deaths. There have been 227,628 total deaths.

1,980 new cases were reported.

The state has also reduced bed availability at McCormick Place.

The governor says the disease is a problem for all of Illinois, including downstate Illinois.

The governor defended his choices and actions saying that despite some people disagreeing with the measures, he truly believes they are necessary.

Pritzker also says schools should be ready for e-learning come the Fall.